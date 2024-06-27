Female archer books 15th ticket for Vietnam to Paris 2024 Olympics

Female archer Do Thi Anh Nguyet (Photo: VNA)





The World Archery Association - the international federation for the Olympic sport of archery - confirmed Nguyet as one of the last five archers to go to the 2024 Olympics based on the world rankings in the individual content.

Nguyet will join Vietnamese male archer Le Quoc Phong in mixed 1-string archery event at the 2024 Olympics.

She secured a high position on the world rankings thanks to her performance at the 2023 Asian Archery Championships where she gained 27 points, the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD) (21 points), the 2023 World Archery Championships (20 points), and the 2023 Asian Olympic qualifying round (17 points).

The 2024 Olympics is the second consecutive Olympics for Nguyet - Vietnam's No.1 female archer in the 1-string archery event.

Fourteen other Vietnamese athletes with tickets to the 2024 Olympics include Nguyen Thi That (cycling), Nguyen Huy Hoang (swimming), Trinh Thu Vinh and Le Thi Mong Tuyen (shooting), Trinh Van Vinh (weightlifting), Nguyen Thi Huong (canoeing), Pham Thi Hue (rowing), Nguyen Thuy Linh and Le Duc Phat (badminton), Vo Thi Kim Anh and Ha Thi Linh (boxing), Le Quoc Phong (archery), Hoang Thi Tinh (judo), and Vo Thi My Tien (swimming)./.