Federation of Vietnamese to be established in Germany next year

Preparations have been made for the establishment of federation of Vietnamese people in Germany, as a preparatory congress was organised in Berlin on December 17 to discuss the federation’s action framework and regulations.

Representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany, founding members who were elected at a meeting on August 28, 2022, and Vietnamese communities across the country attended the congress.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh said that the preparatory congress is an important step in founding the Vietnamese federation next year, a shared home for Vietnamese communities in the country.

He hailed the preparatory committee and the federation’s founding members for their responsibilities, enthusiasm, and contributions to the federation’s establishment./.