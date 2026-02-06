FDI disbursement in January hits five-year high

Workers at Bumjin Electronics Vina Co., Ltd in Quang Ninh province. Photo: VNA

Total newly registered foreign investment in Vietnam reached 2.58 billion USD as of January 31, down 40.6% year on year, the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance announced on February 6.

However, foreign investment attraction continued to show bright spots, particularly in strong disbursement and a rise in new projects.

According to the NSO, total disbursed foreign direct investment (FDI) was estimated at 1.68 billion USD, up 11.3% from the same period last year. This marked a new record, representing the highest level of FDI disbursement in January over the past five years.

Economists said that the continued growth in realised FDI reflects foreign investors’ sustained implementation and expansion of production and business activities in Vietnam. This is seen as an encouraging signal, underscoring investors’ confidence in Vietnam’s business environment and economic prospects.

Meanwhile, the NSO noted that total registered FDI, including newly registered capital, additional capital, and capital contributions and share purchases, fell sharply from a year earlier. Total registered capital in January 2026 stood at 2.5758 billion USD, down 40.58% from 4.3348 billion USD in the same period of 2025.

At Regza Vietnam Electronics Co., Ltd. in Dong Nai province. Photo: VNA

Of the total, newly registered capital reached 1.489 billion USD across 349 projects, up 15.71% in value and 23.76% in project numbers. Additional capital amounted to 888.5 million USD from 91 existing projects, plunging 67.4%, while capital contributions and share purchases hit 198.3 million USD from 265 transactions, down 38.57%.

The Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance attributed the decline mainly to a high comparison base last year, when capital increases at existing projects were exceptionally large. The sharp drop in adjusted capital reflected the absence of several large-scale capital expansions recorded in January last year. By contrast, newly registered projects continued to grow in both number and scale, indicating that fresh FDI inflows remain robust.

By sector, registered FDI in January continued to be heavily concentrated in manufacturing and processing, accounting for 76.28% of total registered capital with 1.9648 billion USD. This was followed by real estate with 249.6 million USD (9.69%), information and communications 134.2 million USD (5.21%), wholesale and retail 124.2 million USD (4.82%), and professional, scientific and technological activities 56.7 million USD (2.20%). Other sectors accounted for about 1.8%.

In terms of investment partners, Singapore topped the list with 1.07 billion USD, or 41.54% of total registered capital, followed by the Republic of Korea, China, and Japan. These four partners together accounted for nearly 86% of total FDI registered in January, highlighting the continued dominance of Asia-Pacific investors, alongside growing diversification with notable participation from Europe and North America.

Among localities, Bac Ninh led nationwide FDI attraction with 655.94 million USD, while Ho Chi Minh City recorded the highest number of newly licensed projects at 182./.