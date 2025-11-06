FDI disbursement hits five-year high in 10 months

A view of the Vietnam–Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in Hai Phong city. Photo: VNA

Vietnam saw about 21.3 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) disbursement during the first ten months of 2025, an 8.8% increase from the same period last year and the highest 10-month level recorded over the past five years, reported the National Statistics Office (NSO).



The manufacturing and processing sector continued to dominate, with 17.68 billion USD, or 83% of the total disbursement. It was followed by real estate with 1.5 billion USD (7%), and electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioner production and distribution with 671.9 million USD (3.2%).



During January–October, total registered FDI — including newly registered capital, additional capital, and capital contributions or share purchases by foreign investors — reached 31.52 billion USD as of October 31, up 15.6% year-on-year.



Of the total sum, 3,321 new projects were licensed with 14.07 billion USD in newly registered capital, up 21.1% in project number but down 7.6% in value year-on-year. The manufacturing and processing industry made up the largest share with 7.97 billion USD (56.7%), followed by real estate (2.75 billion USD, 19.5%) and other sectors (3.35 billion USD, 23.8%).



Meanwhile, 1,206 existing projects registered additional investment worth 12.11 billion USD, marking a robust 45% increase over the same period last year.



Combining new and additional registered capital, investment in the manufacturing and processing sector totalled 16.37 billion USD (62.5%), while real estate received 5.32 billion USD (20.3%), and the remainders 4.49 billion USD (17.2%).



Capital contributions and share purchases by foreign investors reached 5.34 billion USD, up 45.1% year-on-year, across 2,918 transactions. Of this, 1.86 billion USD (34.9%) went to manufacturing and processing, 1.11 billion USD (20.8%) to professional, scientific and technological activities, and 2.37 billion USD (44.3%) to other sectors.



Among the 87 countries and territories granted new investment licences in Vietnam during the period, Singapore was the largest with 3.76 billion USD (26.7%), followed by China with 3.21 billion USD (22.8%), Hong Kong (China) with 1.38 billion USD (9.8%), and Japan with 1.17 billion USD (8.3%).



By locality, Bac Ninh province led in attracting new FDI with over 1.7 billion USD, followed by Ho Chi Minh City (over 1.6 billion USD) and Hai Phong city (nearly 1.4 billion USD), according to the NSO./.