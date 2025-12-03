Fashion showcase opens Miss Cosmo 2025 journey in Hue

The “Hello Cosmo From Vietnam” Season 2 fashion show kicks off the Miss Cosmo 2025 journey in Hue. (Photo: VNA)



The Miss Cosmo 2025 campaign officially got underway on December 2 with a vibrant fashion showcase, “Hello Cosmo From Vietnam” Season 2, staged at the iconic Ngo Mon (Noon Gate) of the Imperial City in Hue.

The show is among the flagship events of Visit Vietnam Year 2025, themed “Hue – Ancient Capital, New Horizons”.

At the heart of the show was the Le Thanh Hoa Fall–Winter 2025 collection, a striking fusion of heritage and contemporary creativity. Inspired by Hue’s serene landscapes and deep-rooted cultural legacy, the collection transforms the city’s refined beauty into modern silhouettes and intricate detailing. It serves not only as an artistic statement but also as a tribute to Hue’s resilience, humanity, and pride.

With premium fabrics and precision craftsmanship, the designer delivered a polished and high-impact runway experience, one expected to remain a standout moment of Miss Cosmo 2025.

Blending fashion, heritage, and modern music, the event was designed to leave a lasting impression on contestants and audiences alike, helping showcase Hue’s unique cultural identity and Vietnam’s broader creative energy to the world.

Miss Cosmo 2024 Ketut Permata Juliastrid opens the “Hello Cosmo From Vietnam” fashion show. (Photo: VNA)

This year’s Miss Cosmo competition carries the theme “Rising Dragon”, offering contestants a multilayered journey into Vietnam’s culture, history and traditions, while spotlighting messages of compassion and community. Hue serves as the first stop for nearly 80 contestants from around the globe who will take part in cultural exchanges, runway events, heritage tours, and the official sash ceremony. The programme in Hue also includes the “Hello Cosmo From Vietnam” Season 2 show and the much-anticipated Best in Swimsuit segment.

According to Nguyen Thanh Binh, Standing Vice Chairman of the Hue city People’s Committee, 2025 marks the second time Hue has hosted Visit Vietnam Year since 2012. With a packed calendar of events, the central city aims to showcase its cultural and historical assets, attract investment, and cultivate new tourism offerings.

Partnering with Miss Cosmo 2025, he said, provides a valuable opportunity to promote a youthful, dynamic, and forward-looking image of Hue, delivering a strong boost to the city’s tourism industry and drawing more international visitors./.