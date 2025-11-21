Fansipan sees first frost of winter season

A thin layer of frost covered the wooden deck atop Fansipan, where tourists often gather to admire the clouds. (Photo published by VNA)

A thin layer of frost appeared around the summit of Mount Fansipan in Ta Van commune, Lao Cai province, early this morning as temperatures dipped below 0°C, marking the first frost of the 2025–2026 winter on Vietnam’s highest mountain.

Visitors and local residents reported that the frost formed shortly before dawn, leaving a light white coating on pathways, stone steps and wooden platforms used for cloud viewing. The cold spell influencing Lao Cai has continued to strengthen and then stabilise, and forecasts suggest temperatures on Fansipan will remain low from late night to early morning on November 22, meaning frost may reoccur.

Frost is an extreme weather event that can damage crops and negatively impact agricultural production. Lao Cai authorities are taking active measures in response to the intensified cold, rolling out protection plans for local communities, crops and livestock./.