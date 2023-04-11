Making news
Famous photographer introduces Vietnamese beauty to French friends
The exhibiiton forms part of cultural actiivites to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-France diplomatic relations and 10-year bilateral strategic partnership.
Impressionist photographer Croquevielle, who he has been living in Vietnam for 12 years, said Vietnam is part of his life and Hoi An city in the central province of Quang Nam is where his career thrives. Therefore, he decided to choose their best photos on the landscapes and people of Vietnam to introduce to people in his homeland.
Opening the event, Honfleur Mayor Michel Lamarre described the the exhibition as a gift that photographer Réhahn Croquevielle, a local of Honfleur with close bond with Vietnam, presents to the city on the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-France diplomatic relations.
For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang lauded Croquevielle’s efforts in promoting the image of the Vietnamese nation and people to residents in France and the world, thus contributing to fostering the friendship between the two countries.
Christophe Blanchet, Vice President of the France-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, recalled his memories during his trip to Hoi An, during which he saw happy smiles of local people. This is what Croquevielle wants audiences to explore, he said.
Croquevielle, who is residing in Hoi An city, has been named among 10 best portrait photographers in the world. His photos are a unique combination of art and photography, frequently appearing in famous international media such as Condé Nast Traveler, The New York Times, National Geographic.
The exhibition will run throughout this year./.