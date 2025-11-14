External relations, international integration - new drivers to elevate Vietnam’s global standing

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

For the first time, the draft documents for the 14th National Party Congress propose recognising “external relations and international integration” as a core, regular task, on par with national defence and security, reflecting a new strategic mindset in safeguarding and advancing national interests.

Commenting over the proposal, Chief of the Office of the Inter-sectoral Steering Committee for International Economic Integration Ta Hoang Linh said it demonstrates Vietnam’s proactive approach to emerging global dynamics.

“It is a continuous, uninterrupted process that requires adjusting laws, standards and domestic capabilities to align with international norms. This is also how we safeguard national interests, preserve cultural identity and respond proactively to global uncertainties,” he said.

To effectively institutionalise this orientation, he emphasised the need for the Party documents to further underscore the link between integration and the strengthening of internal capacities.

According to him, integration is not merely about opening markets. It includes enhancing competitiveness, promoting technological innovation, developing high-quality human resources and supporting enterprises in upgrading their production standards to participate more deeply in global value chains.

Vietnam is entering an unprecedentedly deep level of integration, not only in trade, investment and finance, but also in new areas such as the digital economy, green economy, circular economy and creative economy. These bring opportunities to enhance productivity, expand markets, and access global knowledge, while also testing the economy’s resilience.

Linh identified three major requirements, each posing significant challenges. First, it is neccesary to build a highly competitive, independent and self-reliant economy driven by science, technology and innovation. This requires Vietnamese enterprises to compete effectively both at home and abroad. The government, he said, must continue fostering a transparent business environment, promoting digital transformation, raising technological standards and supporting firms in meeting strict criteria under new-generation FTAs.

Second, it should improve institutions and strengthen the capacity to implement international commitments. A transparent legal system aligned with global standards is essential to support investment and integration. Enhancing the effectiveness of government bodies will help ensure consistent implementation across localities and prevent new bottlenecks.

Third, Vietnam needs to upgrade the quality of human resources which is a decisive factor for long-term competitiveness. As global value chains shift, the country needs a workforce equipped with skills, knowledge and mindset that meet international requirements.

“Investing in people is investing in the future and sustainable growth,” he noted.

Regarding measures to enhance Vietnam’s international integration in a new situation, Linh said that Vietnam has signed and implemented 17 free trade agreement (FTAs), covering most major global economic partners, including high-standard agreements such as the the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). These have provided an important foundation for expanding markets, improving institutions and stimulating innovation.

He said that in this process, inter-sectoral coordination plays a key role, ensuring consistency and unity from the negotiation and signing stages to the implementation of international commitments.

Linh also highlighted the pivotal role of the inter-sectoral Steering Committee for International Economic Integration, which has coordinated more than 300 negotiation sessions and contributed hundreds of documents over the past decade, helping ensure that integration progresses in a substantive and effective manner.

For the next phase, he proposed priorities including to accelerate negotiations to upgrade existing FTAs, expand market access in high-value sectors such as manufacturing, high-quality agriculture, clean energy and digital services; explore new FTAs with strategic partners to diversify markets and supply chains; align commitments with the implementation capacity of businesses, ensuring feasibility and maximising benefits; continue strengthening institutions, inter-sectoral coordination, and the capacity of negotiators and trade experts; and enhance communications and enterprise support, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises, through technical consulting, training, technology access and trade promotion.

Effective implementation of FTAs, Linh affirmed, will be crucial for realising the objectives of Resolution 59-NQ/TW and advancing the socio-economic development orientations set out in the draft documents for the Party’s 14th National Congress./.