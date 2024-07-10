Expo promotes “Make in Vietnam” digital technology products, services

At the opening ceremony of iTech Expo 2024 in Ho Chi Minh City on July 10. (Photo: VNA)

On display are new, smart, and highly-applicable technologies of such businesses as Intel, ASUS, Zoho, QTSC, VNPT, Viettel, Mobifone, CMC Telecom, Galaxy Holdings, and Dai Nam.Apart from Vietnam, the participating organisations, associations and suppliers come from more than 10 countries and territories like China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan (China), the Republic of Korea, Japan, the Czech Republic, the UK, the US, Australia, and Russia.Within the three-day event, there will be nine seminars where experts and representatives from groups and businesses at home and abroad look into new technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), digital administration and information security, and new opportunities for organisations and enterprises, among others.In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Bui Hoang Phuong described information-technology as a main growth engine of the national economy last year, with its turnover estimated at 138 billion USD.Many digital technology firms posted growth rates of between 20% and 40% in the year, he said, hailing the initiative to organise the expo as helping enterprises seek new markets, catch up with global technology trends, create breakthroughs in digital transformation in Vietnam, and promote “Make in Vietnam” digital technology products and services.The Ministry of Information and Communications will create the best possible conditions for digital technology companies to invest in Vietnam, while supporting domestic firms in the industry to expand markets and promote their products abroad, thus affirming Vietnam’s position on the global technology map.Vice Chairwoman of the HCM City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy expressed her hope that iTech Expo 2024 will be a highlight contributing to the southern economic hub’s digital economy development./.