Exploring majestic beauty of Rock Park at Nui Chua National Park

Granite blocks in Nui Chua National Park come in all shapes and sizes. (Photo: VNA)

About 30 kilometres northeast of Phan Rang–Thap Cham city of the south-central province of Ninh Thuan, nestled along the coastline within Nui Chua National Park, lies one of Vietnam’s most awe-inspiring natural wonders -the Rock Park.

Located in Vinh Hai commune, Ninh Hai district, and part of the UNESCO-designated Nui Chua World Biosphere Reserve, this remarkable destination is capturing the imagination of travellers drawn to unspoiled nature and geological marvels.

To explore this unique rockscape, visitors journey along provincial road DT702 from Phan Rang–Thap Cham. Near the welcome gate of the new rural commune of Vinh Hai, a signposted turn leads directly to the park. The final stretch is a 3-kilometre drive through a scrubland forest, characteristic of the region’s hot, arid climate. As the sound of crashing waves grows nearer, the forest opens up to reveal an extraordinary scene - stone upon stone, as far as the eye can see.

Covering around 5 hectares, the Rock Park is a natural sculpture garden formed over millions of years through geological weathering. Thousands of rocks, large and small in every imaginable shape and colour, are stacked and scattered along the coast, all facing the endless blue of the East Sea. It’s a dramatic, dreamlike setting where raw nature meets the poetic.

Described as a “natural rock museum,” the park ignites the imagination. Visitors are often surprised to spot formations that resemble everything from lovers embracing, to birds, elephants, or even dinosaurs. Others appear like giant footprints, teapots, or stone seats, each one shaped entirely by nature. Standing on these massive stones, listening to the rhythm of the ocean below, visitors often feel a deep sense of calm and connection to the Earth. From this vantage point, the view stretches across the sea, dotted with fishing boats floating gently on the water.

This is a perfect location for photography, camping, and seaside picnics - and especially for witnessing stunning sunrises and sunsets. Ly Nguyen, a visitor from Ho Chi Minh City, showed her impression at the rock formations which she said much bigger and more unique than other places she has seen. “It all feels so vast and untouched. The sea breeze is fresh, and the sunrise is absolutely beautiful,” she stated.

With forest on one side and the sea on the other, the Rock Park offers a perfect backdrop for creative photography, especially pre-wedding shoots. Chau Duc Tai, a local photographer from Phan Rang–Thap Cham, often brings clients here. “Today, I brought a couple from the Mekong Delta for a wedding photoshoot,” he said. “The landscape here is so distinctive, it makes a stunning setting for memorable photos amidst Ninh Thuan’s wild beauty.”

The Rock Park is located on the coast of Nui Chua National Park, part of Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve in Vinh Hai commune. (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Thanh Trung, Deputy Director in charge of the Environmental Education and Eco-Service Centre at Nui Chua National Park, explained: “What makes the Rock Park special is how clearly it showcases the dry forest and coastal mountain ecosystem typical of the national park. Visitors love its untouched feel and the unique plant life adapted to the harsh climate.”

He added that the park is planning to expand its eco-tourism activities to include the Rock Park in a range of nature-based experiences, while enhancing environmental protection, installing signage, creating check-in spots, and offering biodiversity information to better serve visitors.

The Nui Chua World Biosphere Reserve spans over 106,646 hectares, with a 15,752-hectare core zone managed by Nui Chua National Park. According to scientists, it is the only standard model of a dry forest ecosystem in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. The area forms part of the Greater Annamites ecoregion - one of the world’s 200 most important ecological zones - and is recognised as a top global conservation priority across all major habitat types./.