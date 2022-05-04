Experts warn of dangerous weather ahead

Experts from the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) warned that as summer approaches, people should closely monitor forecasts to have preventive measures in place for thunderstorms and tornadoes.



Head of the Weather Forecast Division under the centre Tran Quang Nng said that thunderstorms, tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong winds can affect people's lives and properties.



Tornadoes often occur along with strong thunderstorms. When there are thunderstorms, people should shelter in safe places at solid construction sites.



The National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said that to cope with strong winds, big waves, and thunderstorms in the southern seas, authorities needed to give necessary information to ships' owners to proactively ensure safety and have appropriate preventive plans.



Provinces must maintain communications, ready forces and means to rescue when needed.



Experts from the NCHMF recommend that fishermen regularly monitor weather forecasts and storm signal warning systems. When receiving news of storms and tropical depressions, depending on the location of the ships and the direction of the storm, they must get ashore or getaway in time far from the affected areas.



Ship captains must steer the ships far away from the stormy areas.



If the ship is on the right side of the storm, it should run towards the north - northeast direction. If the ship is on the left side of the storm, let it run towards south – southwest direction.



Captains should note that they must always keep their ships away from the centre of the storm at a minimum distance of 350-400km, which is about 200 nautical miles.



When it is not possible to keep away from the affected area, the crew must stay calm and try their best to quickly get the ship out of the danger zone./.