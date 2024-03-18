Making news
Experts seek measures for Dien Bien tourism to thrive
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha highlighted Dien Bien's advantages in natural landscapes and the cultural values of 19 ethnic minority groups, and underlined the need for the province to make full use of its potential to create unique tourism products, and to call for investment and design cultural planning.
Along with strengthening the application of information technology in tourism promotion, Dien Bien should cooperate with other localities to create destination chains with Dien Bien Phu being a highlight, he said.
The Deputy PM emphasised that the core factor for tourism development must be the preservation and respect of natural values.
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung stressed the need to evaluate the current situation of Dien Bien tourism, thus clarifying its competitive advantages and uniqueness. He advised Dien Bien to promote tourism service quality by applying science and technology.
Meanwhile, Associate Prof. Vu Trong Lam, Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Su that (Truth) National Political Publishing House, recommended that Dien Bien build plans and strategies for the growth of its strong tourism forms, including community-based tourism, while promoting a friendly and safe tourism environment and ensuring the harmony between development and the protection of the natural environment, ecosystem and local cultural identities.
Dr. Bui Thanh Tuan from the Department of Police Science, Strategy and History under the Ministry of Public Security said that Dien Bien has an important location in the northwestern midland and mountainous region and the country as a whole in many aspects, along with a natural beauty, glorious history, unique cultural identity, and favourable weather conditions.
These advantages are important factors for the locality to make breakthroughs in tourism development, he held, underscoring that Dien Bien should focus on building its tourism trademark and design more tourism products on the basis of the traditional culture of ethnic groups.
The conference was held on the sidelines of the Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien 2024 that opened on March 16./.