Expat TikTokers, YouTubers become Vietnam’s unexpected global ambassadors

A foreigner records moments at the Vietnam Costumes Festival in Hanoi on November 15, 2025. Photo: sggp.org.vn

YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and podcasts are producing Vietnam-focused content created by expatriates and travellers, racking up billions of views and reshaping global perceptions of the Southeast Asian nation.

Choosing Vietnam for its friendliness

Tiktok channels such as Sam in Vietnam, Elena in Vietnam, Chiec Tay Valentin and American Dustin Cheverier’s YouTube outlet have emerged as de facto travel guides, blending Vietnamese phrases with their native languages and peppering clips with local slang to boost engagement.

Russian expat Sam Kupriyanov, 37, based in Ho Chi Minh City, documents candid cultural encounters on his TikTok account Sam in Vietnam. The channel has over 16,000 followers, with some videos topping 5 million views.

Lao student Bouavone Phanthabouasy, 24, fell in love with Vietnam while studying there and now lives in Hanoi. Her TikTok channel, Maysaa, aimed at sharing interesting things with her community, has grown to 1.4 million followers, with viral posts celebrating the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s August Revolution and National Day, highlighting the warmth, unity and patriotism of the Vietnamese people.

US creator Dustin Cheverier, who landed in Vietnam in August 2014, built a YouTube following of 842,000 by focusing on rural life and cuisine. His videos routinely draw thousands of comments from viewers eager to experience the country firsthand.

A new force for promotion

These creators are becoming cultural “bridges”, helping the world understand Vietnam accurately.

According to experts, Vietnam should bring foreign content creators into its nation-branding strategy, rather than leaving them as standalone voices. Recommendations include establishing annual “Creative Ambassadors for Vietnam” awards and connecting influencers with State and local cultural festivals and tourism campaigns.

Assoc. Prof. Bui Hoai Son, a member of the NA Committee on Culture and Education, favours a light-touch approach over strict rules. He suggested short-term cultural immersion courses, training sessions, and targeted media outreach, alongside a clear code of conduct to help foreign creators understand their cultural responsibilities while working in Vietnam.

If Vietnam combines internal authenticity with supportive, well-managed policies, experts said, almost any foreign storyteller can organically become a sustainable promoter of the country’s image abroad./.



