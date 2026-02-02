Exhibitors fully prepared for Spring Fair 2026 as Tet demand builds

A view of the general rehearsal for opening ceremony of first Spring Fair 2026. Photo: VNA

As the first Glorious Spring Fair 2026 is in full swing, enterprises and cooperatives are displaying their products at zones designed to stimulate domestic demand, boost Lunar New Year (Tet) sales momentum, and establish direct channels linking producers with buyers and distributors.



The event is one of the largest trade promotion activities in early 2026, bringing together hundreds of enterprises and cooperatives from cities and provinces nationwide.



In the gifts and applied arts category, CA Decor's Tet mascot-themed lineup is fully installed. Designed throughout 2025 to meet seasonal gifting trends, the collection had already seen brisk pre-opening sales, with close to half of the 1,000 units sold before the official start.



Activity peaked in the farm produce section, where multi-tonne shipments arrived in a compressed timeframe. Participants from the Central Highlands reported particularly strenuous efforts to meet the event's tight delivery deadlines.



“After confirmation of our booth, we pushed nearly nonstop for five days to get everything to Hanoi,” said Trinh Thi Ngoc Van, Director of Ha Van Salt-Roasted Cashew Co., Ltd. “We brought two to three tonnes to start, and we're prepared to send follow-up consignments right away if buyer interest holds strong”.



For Ban Ca Phe, the fair provides an opportunity to introduce region-specific coffee products more closely to consumers.



“We're featuring specialty variants like egg, salted and durian coffee, alongside roasted ground and instant coffee lines,” said Vu Cong Truyen, Sales Director at Ban Ca Phe. “It's an excellent opportunity to display the full range and capture real-time market reactions”.



The venue at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Hanoi's Dong Anh commune spans about 100,000 sq.m of indoor exhibition space supplemented by more than 45,000 sq.m outdoors. It includes 10 halls averaging 10,000 sq.m each, roughly 3,000 standard booths, and purpose-built areas for cultural performances, food and beverage experiences, and interactive consumer engagements.



The first Glorious Spring Fair is scheduled to last through February 13./.