Exhibitions held to honour UNESCO-recognized Hue heritages

These events took place in Thua Thien-Hue province to mark the 30th anniversary of the Complex of Hue Monuments (1993-2023) and the 20th anniversary of nha nhac (2003-2023) being registered as a World Cultural Heritage by UNESCO.



Among them is Giang son Viet Nam tren Cuu Dinh (Vietnam on the Nine Dynastic Urns) exhibition at the Hue Royal Antiquities Museum on June 16. The Nine Dynastic Urns are made of bronze, represent the state's controlling power.



On the same day, the Fine Arts and Heritage exhibition Di san dien xuong cung dinh va cam hung hoi hoa (The Legacy of Royal Performance and Painting Inspiration) debuted at Thieu Phuong Garden. King Thieu Tri previously named this royal park as the second most beautiful landscape in Hue.



The exhibition Than Kinh nhi thap canh, tho vua Thieu Tri was opened at Thai Binh Lau (Royal Library) in the Hue Citadel on June 17, displaying the poems of King Trieu Tri written in traditional Taiwanese calligraphy. Than Kinh nhi thap canh in particular is a collection of poetry extolling 20 landscapes of the ancient Huế Citadel.



Putting on exhibitions is one way of showcasing Thua Thien-Hue province as a place with traditional cultural values, stunning natural landscapes, and welcoming people.



Those activities also targeted international exchanges and collaboration in promoting countries' cultural heritage values./.