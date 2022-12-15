Exhibitions celebrate "Hanoi-Dien Bien Phu in the Air" victory

Over 100 photos and documents are being displayed at an exhibition in Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the “Hanoi-Dien Bien Phu in the Air” victory.

Opened on December 14, the event is being co-hosted by the Hanoi-Thang Long Heritage Conservation Centre and partners until late January 2023.

It will feature seminars and exchanges with witnesses and war veterans, and the release of books of 108 pilots and a military barrack in the Thang Long Imperial Citadel.

The same day, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s National Historical Museum also announced that it will partner with the Archives Department of the Party Central Committee Office to launch an exhibition marking the occasion on December 16.

The event will run until April 2023.

In late December 1972, the Vietnamese army and people repelled US air strikes from B52 bombers - the most modern aircraft of the time - for 12 days and nights, resulting in the resounding ‘Dien Bien Phu in the Air" victory. The Vietnamese army and people shot down 81 aircraft, including 34 B-52s. Hanoi forces alone shot down 23 B-52 strategic bombers and captured 43 pilots./.