Making news
Exhibition tours to be launched to mark 80th National Day
The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has called on travel agencies to design and promote tours dedicated to the exhibition on Vietnam's achievements that marks the 80th National Day anniversary, with marketing campaigns targeting both domestic and international audiences.
The exhibition, themed “80-year Journey of Independence – Freedom – Happiness”, will run from August 28 to September 5 at the National Exposition Centre in Hanoi's Dong Anh commune. As a major national political, cultural, and social event, it will be open free of charge from 9 am to 10 pm, said Deputy Director of the authority Ha Van Sieu.
The exhibition will showcase Vietnam’s outstanding achievements across industry – technology, investment – trade, agriculture – rural development, security – defence, foreign affairs, health care, education, culture, sports, and tourism. Highlights include displays on Vietnam’s 4,000-year cultural heritage, the cultural diversity of its 54 ethnic groups, rich natural resources, regional specialties, and landmark architectural works.
Visitors can also enjoy traditional art performances, film screenings, seminars, and meet-and-greets with artists and prominent figures in specific fields.
Side events will feature local art troupes from Bac Ninh, Ha Tinh, Phu Tho, Nghe An, and Da Nang; forums on topics such as AI applications, digital culture, and digital transformation in the gaming industry; as well as art auctions and interactive talk shows held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Pre-exhibition activities include the “Wonder Co Loa” music show on August 23 and a running event on August 24, offering opportunities for sports and cultural tourism.
To serve visitors, Hanoi’s public transport authority will boost service with 20 bus routes connecting six directions of the city, including Noi Bai International Airport, to the exhibition venue. Alongside the existing lines of 43 and E10 that runs through Dong Anh, 18 additional routes will be launched, with about 70 vehicles and nearly 900 trips daily. The buses will display the “Vietnam Exposition Centre” signs for easy identification./.