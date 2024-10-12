Exhibition tells stories of old Hanoi

Visitors at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

A photo exhibition themed “Hanoi mot thoi de nho” (Hanoi – A time to remember) opened in the city on October 10, featuring works by British photographer Andy Soloman and his Vietnamese colleague Le Bich who share the great love for the city.

Eighty-six black-and-white photos taken from 1992 to 2012 spotlight the life of Hanoi residents in the Doi Moi (Renewal) period through major economic changes.

Addressing the opening, Tran Thuy Lan, Vice Chairwoman of the Management Board of Hoan Kiem Lake and Hanoi Old Quarter, said that the event, part of the activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the capital’s Liberation Day, shows the love of a person born and brought up in the city, witnessing many changes of the city, as well as a British friend who keeps the city in his heart.

The exhibition gives visitors a nostalgic and emotional insight into the city life and the changes in Hanoi through the ages, with images of daily activities such as the joy of children in Mid-Autumn Festival or the happy eyes of workers, Lan said.

Soloman, who first came to Hanoi in October 1992 and stayed in the city for seven years, said that he fell in love with the beautiful city right at first sight.

Everywhere he visited in the city, he received warm welcome with hospitality and kindness that amazed him, the man said, expressing his hope that his photos will evoke good memories and strong emotions among viewers.

He also wished to find old friends through the exhibition to take their photos once again.

Meanwhile, Bich said that although Hanoi has changed a lot, he does not forget the old beauty, the quintessence, and identity of the city.

He said he hopes the photos will be a low note in the song on Hanoi, like a ray of afternoon sunlight brightening up the ancient temple gates that have faded with time, like a yellow daisy in the flower garden by the lake when autumn comes, allowing viewers to love and cherish more what Hanoi had and is having today.

The exhibition will last until October 31./.