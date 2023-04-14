Making news
Exhibition spotlights Hanoi-Toulouse cooperation in heritage conservation
Jointly held by the Hanoi People’s Committee, Toulouse city's authorities and the French Development Agency (AFD), the event formed part of a cooperation project between the two cities on technical assistance to preserve and promote typical urban heritage values and archaeological relics at the royal citadel, which has been launched since 2020 with funding from the AFD and Toulouse.
It was also a sidelines activity of the 12th Vietnam-France decentralised cooperation conference which is taking place in Hanoi from April 13-16.
The similar artifacts of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel and Toulouse were also on display, contributing to promoting the rich history and cultural traditions of the two cities.
In her opening remarks, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Thu Ha noted that Hanoi wishes for more cooperation projects in various fields, especially in culture, tourism and heritage.
For his part, Toulouse’s Vice Mayor Jean-Claude Dardelet said the two cities have cooperated in many areas, including heritage preservation, adding that their cooperation projects have been rolled out quickly and effectively.
He said each heritage has its own value and importance, and suggested that values of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel should be carried forward in order to create economic and tourism values.
The above-said cooperation project focuses on enhancing comprehensive management tools for the citadel, improving professional knowledge for the staff of its conservation centre, supporting sustainable development strategy for the site, and promoting the French city’s capacity in heritage management./.