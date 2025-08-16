Exhibition spotlighting Vietnam’s progress in protecting right to freedom of belief, religion

Visitors at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

An exhibition themed “Ethnicity – Faith and Heritage” kicked off in Hoi An ward, the central city of Da Nang on August 15, highlighting Vietnam’s progress in promoting and protecting human rights, particularly freedom of belief and religion, while celebrating the rich cultural heritage of ethnic minority communities.



It also aims to raise public awareness, foster national unity, and promote Vietnam’s image of peace and religious freedom both at home and abroad.



Speaking at the event, Colonel Nguyen Hoa Chi, Vice Director of the Department of External Relations under the Ministry of Public Security and deputy head of the Standing Office of the Government’s Steering Committee for Human Rights, affirmed that during Vietnam’s 2023–2025 term in the UN Human Rights Council, the country has continued to demonstrate its role as a proactive and responsible member, contributing many initiatives to the international community.



Vietnam remains committed to a comprehensive approach to human rights, balancing civil and political rights with economic, social, cultural, and environmental rights, said Chi, affirming that the Government consistently respects and protects citizens’ right to freedom of religion and belief while focusing on the development of ethnic minority regions to ensure equality, inclusion, and "no one left behind.”



Delegates cut the ribbon to launch the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

In the 2026–2028 tenure, Vietnam has officially submitted its candidacy for re-election to the UN Human Rights Council, underscoring its commitment to advancing human rights based on cultural diversity, sustainable development, and social equity, the official said.



Chi underlined that this exhibition is not just a collection of images but also a voice affirming the right to exist, to express one's identity, and to live true to one's beliefs. It showcases dozens of photographs on themes such as religion, belief systems, and the cultural life of ethnic minority communities across Vietnam. Highlights include Vesak celebrations, the Dieu Tri Palace Festival, Mother Goddess worship (Tam Phu), traditional Thai Xoe dancing, Ghe Ngo boat racing, and Red Dao weddings - all vividly portraying the country’s diverse spiritual and cultural life.



These works stand as a testament to the Vietnamese Party and State’s consistent and human-centred policies in the protection of religious freedom and equitable development for ethnic minorities. They reflect Vietnam’s cultural richness, peaceful aspirations, and spirit of great national solidarity.



The exhibition runs until August 22./.