Exhibition showcases President Ho Chi Minh in fine arts ​

Delegates visit the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

A exhibition featuring President Ho Chi Minh in fine arts is being held at at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi, as part of commemorative activities marking the 135th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890–2025).

Speaking at the opening ceremony on May 16, the museum’s director Nguyen Anh Minh emphasised the profound inspiration President Ho Chi Minh continues to provide to generations of artists. Depicted in numerous paintings, sculptures, and folk art, the late leader's life and legacy have become enduring artistic subjects reflecting both historical milestones and deep public affection.

On the display are 60 selected works from the museum’s collection, using various media such as painting, embroidery, sculpture, and paper carving. Many artworks portray significant phases in President Ho Chi Minh’s life from his youth and revolutionary journey abroad to his leadership in the fight for national independence.

Highlighted pieces include “Cau Coong hoc khai tam" (Young Coong learns to read) by Van Giao, “Mua xuan Bac ve Pac Bo" (Uncle Ho visits Pac Bo in the spring) by Duong Tuan, and “President Ho reads the Declaration” by Nguyen Duong. Others capture his interactions with people of all walks of life, from visits to schools and farms to meetings with ethnic communities and healthcare workers.

International contributions are also featured, notably portraits by foreign artists David Thomas (the US) and Lee Sang Phil (the Republic of Korea).

According to the museum, the exhibition aims to honour President Ho Chi Minh’s immense legacy as a cultural icon and national hero, while offering visitors a deeper understanding of his life through visual arts.

The exhibition runs until May 30./.