Exhibition showcases nearly 300 photographs, artefacts honouring President Ho Chi Minh
Le Thi Phuong, director of the site, noted during the opening ceremony that the event features nearly 300 archival photographs and documents, providing insights into the president’s life and career tied with Vietnamese culture and revolutionary spirit, as well as relations with international friends.
The exhibition is structured into four thematic sections. The first chronicles his journey abroad beginning in 1911 in search of a path to national liberation. The second highlights his simple and noble lifestyle. The third focuses on his enduring image in the hearts of international friends. The fourth and final section on his legacy in a new era of national development presents milestone achievements inspired by his will, key victories during his leadership, and Vietnam’s major socio-economic, cultural, and global integration accomplishments after nearly four decades of Doi Moi (Renewal).
To mark his birth anniversary, the historical site, where President Ho Chi Minh lived and worked during the final 15 years of his life, also planned a series of commemorative activities. These include a display of 135 archival photos of the late leader taken between 1954 and 1969; the launch of a themed exhibition space focusing on the relationship between him and the South; a release of a commemorative book on stories about the great man; a new library space dedicated to literature about the late president; and an educational heritage experience programme for school students./.