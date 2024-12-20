Exhibition showcases global admiration for President Ho Chi Minh

A visitor at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

An exhibition showcasing moving tributes to President Ho Chi Minh since his passing 55 years ago, the first of its kind, opened at the relic site dedicated to the late leader within the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on December 19.

The event, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s return from Viet Bac war zone to the Presidential Palace and the 78th anniversary of his appeal for national resistance war (December 19), is a testament to the profound respect and admiration that the Vietnamese people and international friends hold for the late leader. Known as a hero of the national liberation, a great man of culture, an international communist soldier, and a loyal friend of progressive and peace-loving humanity, Ho Chi Minh's legacy continues to inspire generations.

Curated from a vast collection of 7,200 reflections from domestic citizens and overseas Vietnamese, alongside 3,200 international reflections from 90 countries, the event captures the essence of the deep sentiments evoked by Ho Chi Minh's life and career.

Among the contributors are heads of state, politicians, and international friends who have visited the President Ho Chi Minh relic site within the Presidential Palace over the past 55 years. For many, a visit to this site is a hallmark of their diplomatic and cultural journey.

The exhibition also dedicates a special space to showcase the reflections of activists, cultural figures, friends, and international visitors from around the world. These heartfelt messages reveal a deep sense of reverence as they contemplate the invaluable artifacts and documents related to the late leader./.