Exhibition revives memory of victory against American aerial bombing

On display are 84 documents, photos and artefacts about the 12-day battle archived by the Hanoi Centre for Historical Archives, the National Archives Centre III, Hanoi Museum and Vietnam News Agency.

They manifest the smart leadership by the Party and bravery of the army and the people in the north, especially in the capital, in the battle which subsequently led to the signing of the Paris Accord on ending the war and restoring peace in Vietnam.

In the battle, dubbed as "Dien Bien Phu in the air" .the north sustained over 80,000 tonnes of bomb. Hanoi forces alone shot down 23 B-52 strategic bombers and captured 43 pilots, inflicting an unprecedented defeat on US forces./.