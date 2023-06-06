Exhibition on Vietnamese youth with national sea, islands opens in Quang Nam

The exhibition introduces 152 documents and photos featuring the history of exercising Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel), activities to protect Vietnam's sovereignty over seas and islands in the current period, and the sentiments of youth in Quang Nam and Da Nang towards the homeland’s sea and islands.



The event aims to enhance the public’s awareness of and responsibility for protecting the country’s sovereignty over sacred seas and islands, while recalling the sacrifice of generations to guard those seas and islands, and confirming the Vietnamese Party, State and people’s determination to firmly safeguard the nation as well as its sea and island sovereignty.



According to Nguyen Hong Quang, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, the exhibition is a practical activity to raise awareness among cadres, Party members, students and people about the tradition, history, sea and island sovereignty of Vietnam while popularising the viewpoints and policies of the Party and State on seas and islands, thereby fostering patriotism and responsibility of the young generation for the Fatherland's sacred seas and islands.

Quang Nam has a coastline of over 125km, stretching over six districts, towns and cities, including Hoi An, Dien Ban, Duy Xuyen, Thang Binh, Tam Ky, and Nui Thanh.



The exhibition runs until June 10./.