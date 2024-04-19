Making news
Exhibition on Vietnam seas and islands opens in Laos
The event, jointly organised by the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA), the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Laos and the National Institute of Fine Arts (NIFA) of Laos, is aimed at diversifying cultural and art exchange and cooperation activities between the two neighbouring countries.
On display are 100 award-winning and typical works selected from a national contest hosted by the VAPA and relevant agencies, which was set to promote the potential and beauty of Vietnam’s seas and islands, love for the homeland, and the attachment of generations of Vietnamese people to national seas and islands.
Tran Hieu Anh, a 10th grader from the Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school, said that although he has not travelled to many places in Vietnam, the photos on display have helped him understand more about the country's seas and islands, and hardworking Vietnamese people.
The exhibition will run until May 15 at the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Vientiane./.