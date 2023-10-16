Exhibition on Vietnam in France promotes bilateral friendship

The “One day in Vietnam” exhibition demonstrated solidarity through practical actions of the FVFA in supporting victims affected by Agent Orange/dioxin and poor people in Vietnam.



On display were artworks, books, paintings, and photos from both Vietnamese and local authors, which cover various themes.



The highlight among the exhibits was the photo book on Vietnam’s islands in the East Sea by Tran Thu Dung, who is co-founder of the club “Love Vietnam's seas and islands” in France.



Dung said this is the first time images of Vietnam's seas and islands have been introduced as part of the activities of the France-Vietnam Friendship Association in Voves.



Through the exhibition, Dung hoped to introduce Vietnam's sovereignty over seas and islands to international friends, particularly French people.



In addition, more than 50 photos by Gérard Nemmi, a member of the FVFA and various paintings by local artists were also exhibited, attracting crowds of visitors.



Vietnamese and local handicraft products were offered for sale at the event to raise funds for charity activities of the association.



Gilbert Tenèze, Chairman of the FVFA’s chapter in Eure-et-Loir, expressed the hope that this fourth event of this kind will help promote mutual understanding and solidarity between the two countries’ people, contributing to promoting the France – Vietnam friendship./.