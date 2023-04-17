Making news
Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh’s life, revolutionary career held in Belgium
The exhibition was among activities to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Belgium diplomatic ties and the 133rd birth anniversary of the late President.
In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao, who is also Head of the Vietnamese Delegation to the European Union (EU), emphasised that President Ho Chi Minh is a prominent hero of the Vietnamese nation, who devoted his entire life to the struggle for national liberation, bringing independence and freedom to the Vietnamese people.
With his intelligence, talent and outstanding contributions to the Vietnamese nation and the advancement of mankind, in 1987, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) honoured President Ho Chi Minh as a Hero of National Liberation and a Great Man of Culture of Vietnam.
On display were 200 file photos and documents, including some publicised for the first time, thereby contributing to clarifying the life and glorious revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh, as well as honouring and recognising his great contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Vietnamese people and building the friendship and solidarity between the Vietnamese people and the people of the world.
Bert De Belder, Head of the Department of International Relations of the Workers' Party of Belgium, said he was impressed by the exhibition, which, he described as a good chance for young people in Belgium, and Europe at large to understand more about the life of the late Vietnamese leader.
Within the framework of the exhibition, on April 15, a talk on the late President was held, with French historian Alain Russio being the speaker./.