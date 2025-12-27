Exhibition on national Party congresses opens in Hanoi

Party General Secretary To Lam (9th from left), together with senior Party and State officials, cut the ribbon to kick off the exhibition in Hanoi on December 26. (Photo: VNA)

An exhibition showcasing the history of national congresses of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) officially opened in Hanoi on December 26.



The event is jointly organised by the Party Central Committee’s Office and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



Party General Secretary To Lam, together with senior Party and State officials, attended the opening ceremony, cut the ribbon, and toured the exhibition.



On display are more than 200 documents, photographs, and artefacts, including a number made public for the first time.



The exhibition offers Party members and the public, particularly younger generations, an opportunity to gain deeper insights into the Party’s national congresses as well as the major victories and achievements secured by the country and its people under the Party’s leadership.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Pham Gia Tuc, a member of the Party Central Committee and head of the Party Central Committee’s Office, highlighted that the conference founding the CPV in February 1930, convened by leader Nguyen Ai Quoc (later President Ho Chi Minh), marked a historic turning point for the nation. It ended a period of crisis over the path to national salvation and opened up an era of fighting for national independence following the path of proletarian revolution. Since its establishment, the Party has held 13 national congresses and is now preparing for its 14th.



Writing in the guest book, General Secretary Lam noted that the carefully preserved documents, images, and artefacts vividly retrace the Party’s journey from its early days of sacrifice and hardship, its steadfast struggles for national independence and liberation, to its confident leadership in building, defending, reforming, and developing the country today.



Party General Secretary To Lam and officials visit the exhibition showcasing the history of national Party congresses in Hanoi on December 26. (Photo: VNA)

He stressed that throughout the course of the nation’s history, the CPV has remained a pioneering force and the standard-bearer of the working class and working people of Vietnam, as well as of progressive forces worldwide. The Party has consistently upheld its revolutionary ideal while continuously reforming and rectifying itself to live up to its mission of leading the people and the nation.



On the eve of the 14th National Party Congress, the exhibition serves as a reminder to uphold faith, ignite aspirations, and propel the country towards stronger development, prosperity, happiness, and lasting vitality for the benefit of the people and the nation, the leader wrote./.