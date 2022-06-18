Exhibition of propaganda posters opens in Quang Ninh





The exhibition is being co-organised by the provincial Department of Culture and Sports and and the Hanoi-based Vietnam Fine Arts Museum (VFAM)



According to Tran Thi Huong, Deputy Director of VFAM, the 45 posters on display have been selected to help spread the Party and State's guidelines and policies, contributing to the cause of national construction and defence.



The exhibition is divided into three parts: defending the fatherland, work and production, and studying and following Uncle Ho's teachings, Huong said.

These are typical works that reproduce the heroic spirit of the period when the Party, people and army fought, worked, built and safeguarded the homeland, thereby arousing pride in the difficult, arduous but optimistic years of the previous generations. It will act as motivation for younger generations to continue to dedicate and build a beautiful and prosperous country, she said.



Nguyen Thanh Tung, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports, said the exhibition is expected to offer an opportunity for visitors to access the original artworks.



The exhibition will run until July 31./.