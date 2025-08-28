Exhibition of 80-year national achievements opens at Vietnam Exposition Centre

Party General Secretary To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and leaders, former leaders of the Party implement the formality to kick off at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Dong Anh commune of Hanoi on August 28. Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA

An exhibition of national achievements celebrating the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025), themed “80-Year Journey of Independence – Freedom – Happiness,” kicked off at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Dong Anh commune of Hanoi on August 28.

The exhibition is a significant event, offering the public an opportunity to look back the nation’s arduous yet glorious history, affirming Vietnam’s position in the international arena. It contributes to strengthening confidence in a bright future, and inspiring the entire nation to advance into an era of prosperity, civilisation, strength, and well-being.

The opening ceremony saw the attendance of Party General Secretary To Lam; former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung; National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man; and former National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

To celebrate the opening, renowned artists from across the country, combined with modern sound and light effects, and a mix of symphonic, folk, and contemporary music, presented a spectacular art performance that conveyed pride in Vietnam’s achievements over the past 80 years of national construction, defence, and development.

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stated that under the direction of Party General Secretary To Lam, the Government, the PM, ministries, relevant agencies, and Hanoi authorities, with strong public support, high determination, great efforts, and decisive action, overcame all difficulties and accelerated construction of the centre.

As a result, the Vietnam Exposition Centre — one of the world’s top 10 national and international exhibition centres - has been completed, fully meeting all the PM’s requirements.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivers a speech at the opening ceremony. Photo: Duong Giang/VNA

Delegates attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition. Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA The PM stressed that the exhibition is a special highlight, honouring Vietnam’s glorious history while fostering patriotism, national pride, and aspirations for progress, affirming the country’s strength and position on its path of “Doi moi” (renewal), international integration, and development. He noted that this is the largest exhibition ever held, featuring the participation of 28 ministries and central agencies, 34 provinces and centrally-run cities, and more than 110 major enterprises and corporations, with over 230 booths. It showcases achievements in nearly 180 sectors through documents, artifacts, equipment, films, and reports, vividly reflecting the nation’s prominent achievements over the past eight decades under the Party’s leadership. The exhibition highlights Vietnam’s cultural traditions, the industrious spirit, and the effective production and business efforts of its people and enterprises nationwide. It particularly portrays the image of Vietnam and its people with a proud thousand-year history, a rich cultural identity unified in the diversity of 54 ethnic groups, the abundance of specialty products across the country, and the progress achieved by ministries, agencies, and 34 provinces and cities over the past 80 years, the government leader said.

Sun Group's virtual reality product has made a strong impression on the public. Photo: Tat Son/VNP



People visit the 95th Anniversary of the Party Flag Lighting the Way Exhibition. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

A Chu Dau pottery artisan from Hai Duong demonstrates the technique of drawing patterns on pottery at an exhibition. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

The exhibit space of Vietnam Electricity EVN. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

Vingroup's display booth for its "Made in Vietnam"robot product. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

The booth for the Ministry of Science and Technology. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

It features themed spaces such as “95 years of the Party’s guiding flag,” “Vietnam – Country and People,” “Economic locomotives,” “Startup for national construction,” “Aspiration for the sky,” and “Sword and shield,” highlighting the nation’s achievements in politics, culture, economy, defence, and aerospace. A special highlight is the “Culture lights the way for the nation to go” building, showcasing Vietnam’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

PM Chinh described the centre construction and the preparation for the exhibition with the words: “Resolute leadership and direction – Bold, rapid construction – Effective public-private partnership – Unique architecture and landscape – Modern technology and management – Large scale, high quality.”

These elements together, he stressed, have created a comprehensive and distinctive space showcasing the entire journey of the Vietnamese people under the leadership of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh.

According to the PM, the exhibition is not only a vivid reflection of Vietnam’s 80-year revolutionary history but also the crystallisation of the efforts and contributions by the Party, National Assembly, Government, localities, businesses, and people nationwide. It is a “living school” where history is presented in a modern and accessible way to inspire younger generations with the aspiration for a prosperous and strong Vietnam.

Praising the agencies, localities, and enterprises whose efforts have made the exhibition possible, he noted that the event not only showcases the country's achievements but also demonstrates the great potential of Vietnam’s cultural and entertainment industries through the harmonious and effective combination of politics, economy, culture and history with modern and attractive presentation methods.

He asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to coordinate with ministries, localities, and businesses to ensure that all activities – from displays and art performances to conferences, forums and cultural exchanges – are organised smoothly, allowing both Vietnamese people and international visitors to experience and be proud of the country’s achievements.

After the opening ceremony, Party General Secretary To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and other delegates visited booths at the exhibition.

The exhibition, lasting through September 5, is organised on an area of nearly 260,000 sq.m.

With the participation of nearly 300 units from ministries, departments, agencies, 34 provinces and cities, and enterprises nationwide, the event introduces products, typical symbols; development achievements in all fields such as industry and technology; investment and trade; agriculture and rural areas; security and defence; foreign affairs; health and education; and culture, sports and tourism./.