Exhibition marks 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day

The Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/ Dioxin (VAVA), in coordination with the Chemical Arms of the Vietnam People's Army and the People’s Committee of Kon Tum province, has opened an exhibition at Kon Tum Museum to mark the 61th anniversary of the Agent Orange (AO) disaster in Vietnam and the 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day.



The exhibition highlights the AO disaster and the activities of VAVA, as well as the journey to demand justice for Agent Orange victims.



Nearly 400 images, documents and exhibits are on display at the event, helping viewers gain a better understanding of the consequences of Agent Orange/dioxin to the environment and human health; the efforts of the Party, State, army, VAVA, Kon Tum province and the whole society; the cooperation and contributions of international friends in settling the aftermath of the war.



Visitors will also learn about the efforts made by Agent Orange victims to overcome their difficulties and integrate into the community. Through the exhibition, the organisers are calling on people from all walks of life, including overseas Vietnamese and international friends, to join hands to ease the AO pain, and to unite in the fight against the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and support the struggle for justice for the victims.



The event will run until August 25./.