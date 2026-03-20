Exhibition introduces Yen Tu - Vinh Nghiem - Con Son, Kiep Bac World Cultural Heritage

Students explore the exhibition. Photo: VNA

The northern province of Bac Ninh’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism on March 20 opened a thematic exhibition at Bac Ninh Museum No. 1 introducing the World Cultural Heritage site complex of Yen Tu – Vinh Nghiem – Con Son, Kiep Bac.



The event forms part of activities marking the ceremony announcing Dong Ho folk painting craft’s inscription on UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, the recognition of the Yen Tu – Vinh Nghiem – Con Son, Kiep Bac complex as a World Cultural Heritage site, and the opening of the “Returning to the Heritage Region – 2026” Festival.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Truong Quang Hai highlighted Vietnam’s rich system of tangible and intangible cultural heritage built over thousands of years. The Yen Tu – Vinh Nghiem – Con Son, Kiep Bac complex represents a distinctive heritage space with profound historical, cultural and spiritual values shared by Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh and Hai Phong, as well as the nation as a whole.



The heritage complex spans ancient cultural regions associated with the nation’s history of nation-building and defence, reflecting outstanding values of the Tran Dynasty (1226-1400), particularly the formation and development of the Truc Lam Zen sect founded by King-Monk Tran Nhan Tong, which embodies Vietnamese Buddhist philosophy closely linked with social life.



On July 12, 2025, at the 47th session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee in Paris, the complex was officially inscribed as a World Cultural Heritage site. Within the heritage system, Bac Ninh hosts key sites including Vinh Nghiem Pagoda, Bo Da Pagoda, and buffer-zone areas of the Tay Yen Tu Nature Reserve covering about 2,425 hectares.



These sites play an important role in preserving and transmitting Truc Lam Buddhist values and the cultural traditions of the Kinh Bac region, contributing to the authenticity, integrity and outstanding universal value of the heritage complex.



Alongside tangible heritage, Dong Ho folk painting craft was also inscribed by UNESCO in 2025 on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, further affirming the cultural depth of Kinh Bac land.



The exhibition showcases more than 150 photos, documents and artefacts highlighting the development of Truc Lam Buddhism, the cultural and landscape values of the heritage complex, and the 13-year journey to prepare the UNESCO nomination dossier. The display is organised into four thematic sections and includes experiential activities such as woodblock printing demonstrations.



The exhibition aims to promote heritage values, enhance public awareness, especially among younger generations, and strengthen responsibility for preserving and promoting cultural heritage in the context of integration and development./.