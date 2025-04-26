Exhibition in Vientiane celebrates Vietnam–Laos friendship

President Luong Cuong and Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith attend the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

A photo exhibition highlighting the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos opened on April 25 at the Lao National Convention Centre in Vientiane, as part of State President Luong Cuong’s state visit to Laos.

Organised by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the sidelines of the Vietnam–Laos Friendship Exchange programme themed “Vietnam – Laos, our two countries, the love is deeper than the Red River – Mekong River,” the event was attended by President Luong Cuong and Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith.

On the display was 30 photos selected from the VNA’s archives, vividly illustrating the time-honoured relationship between the two countries. The bond, founded by Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong, has been nurtured and fostered by generations of the two countries' leaders.

The photos introduced the period of struggle for national liberation, reflecting that the two nations fought shoulder to shoulder against invaders. They also highlighted the Vietnam-Laos combat alliance, a symbol of the will and determination to fight for independence, peace, and justice, as well as the strength and solidarity of the two countries' people and armies in fighting side by side to regain independence, freedom, happiness for their people and to usher in a new era for each nation.

In addition, photos of historic milestones, such as the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1962 and the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in 1977, marked key foundations of the bilateral partnership.

Other images captured in the period of national construction and development in each country, cooperation in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and human resources training, the areas where Vietnam has provided consistent support, offering a vivid portrait of the deep-rooted and ever-growing Vietnam–Laos relationship./.