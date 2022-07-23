Exhibition honours sacrifice of people in war



The exhibition, entitled 'Forever With Time' introduces 70 artworks including paintings and sculptures taken from both the Vietnam Military History Museum and the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum.



“Created by 62 artists, including 17 soldier-artists, these paintings genuinely portray our soldiers during wartime,” said Nguyen Anh Minh, director of the Fine Arts Museum at the exhibition's opening ceremony.



“The artworks depict unforgettable memories of those days, as well as expressing our deepest gratitude to the heroic Vietnamese mothers, militias, medical doctors and nurses and all the people who contributed their lives to our glorious victory."



During the resistance wars for national independence, various artists joined the battlefield to accurately record every moment of the war.



Their works vividly portray how the soldiers boldly fought, as in the sketches Comrade Trung Kien and Nurse Khuong in Binh Gia Battle by Co Tan Long Chau, and how many forces together participated in the battles, in such works as Open The Road to Victory by Ngo Manh Lan and Preparing Meals for Soldiers by Nguyen Trong Hop.



The paintings by Dao Khanh, Duong Huong Minh and Huy Toan depict the heroes Nguyen Van Troi, To Vinh Dien and Phan Dinh Giot, who sacrificed their lives for national independence.



The sculptures at the exhibition show the endurance of people during the wars, along with pain and loss.



Equally remarkable is the close bond between soldiers and people which is vividly portrayed in the works by Quang Tho, Nguyen Van Chu and Le Thuoc.

Through the art, the exhibition-goers will see also peaceful moments of the soldiers in an optimistic mood and their belief in the national victory.



“It is great to come to the exhibition, it moves me,” said artist Bang Lam.



“We need to have such exhibitions because it reminds people of the war. I miss my artist friends and their lives in the battles. During the two resistance wars, various artists became soldiers and joined the battles. Some never returned and some left parts of their bodies on the battlefield.



“I think the exhibition evokes our deep gratitude towards the people who sacrificed and contributed their all to national independence and the peaceful life we have today.”



Diverse in styles, genres and mediums, the artworks displayed at the exhibition will stir vivid imaginations of the public about the glorious national history that must always be remembered and cherished.



The exhibition runs until July 28 at Vietnam Museum of Fine Arts, 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc street, Hanoi./.