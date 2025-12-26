Exhibition highlights vitality of Vietnamese cultural heritage

Delegates at the opening of the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

An exhibition entitled “Vietnamese cultural heritage – vitality from tradition to modernity” opened on December 25 in Ho Chi Minh.

The exhibition features nearly 200 images showcasing Vietnam’s cultural heritage and efforts to preserve and promote its values in recent years. It is structured around four themes: the legal and policy framework for heritage protection; Vietnamese heritage recognised by UNESCO; the diversity and uniqueness of Vietnamese cultural heritage; and cultural heritage for sustainable development.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the Department of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Thi Thu Hien said the exhibition aims to present vividly and accessibly the outstanding values of Vietnam’s cultural heritage to domestic and international audiences, while raising public awareness, fostering national pride and inspiring younger generations.

She noted that Vietnam currently possesses a vast and diverse heritage system, with more than 40,000 relics nationwide, including nine UNESCO-recognised cultural and natural heritage elements, 17 items of intangible cultural heritage, and 11 documentary heritage listings, along with thousands of national and special national relics.

Nguyen Minh Nhut, Deputy Director of the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports, said the city now has 321 ranked relics and a network of 25 museums, both public and private. While notable progress has been made, he stressed that further efforts are needed, particularly in preserving intangible and documentary heritage.

The exhibition will run until January 15, 2026./.