Exhibition highlights historic documents on Da Nang’s role under Nguyen Dynasty

Apart from the nearly 100 documents featuring Da Nang’s role under the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), the exhibition also showcases images and maps on Hoang Sa and photos capturing Da Nang’s economic activities at present, as well as the operations of maritime forces.



Dang Thanh Tung, head of the Vietnam State Department for Records and Archives under the Ministry of Home Affairs, noted that the exhibits demonstrate that Nguyen Kings highly valued Da Nang’s role in economy, trade and national defence.



Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hoang Sa island district Vo Ngoc Dong said after King Ming Mang (1791-1841) allowed ships from western countries to enter for trading, Da Nang had become a major trading port and a gateway for trade and diplomacy between Vietnam and western and regional nations.



The historic Chau Ban documents of the Nguyen Dynasty include laws, decrees, and edicts for resolving problems in various fields such as politics, military affairs, foreign affairs, economy, society and culture. The collection was included in the Asian-Pacific Region’s Memory of the World Programme in 2014./.