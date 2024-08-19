Exhibition highlights diplomatic activities under Nguyen Dynasty

A Nguyen Dynasty document to be displayed at the exhibition (Photo courtesy of National Archives Centre)

A three-dimensional exhibition featuring documents selected from the collection of the Nguyen Dynasty’s Imperial Archives -World Document Heritage will commence on August 22 at https://archives.org.vn, according to Hanoi’s Department of Culture and Sports.

Entitled “Bang giao trieu Nguyen: Giua lan gio Dong-Tay” (Nguyen Dynasty’s diplomacy between the East and the West), the event is jointly organised by the National Archives Centre under the State Records and Archives Department.

The exhibition introduces to public for the first time hundreds of unique documents on the country’s diplomatic activities in the first over 50 years of independence under the Nguyen Dynasty between 1802 and 1858.

It consists of two parts with the first part shows that Kings of the Nguyen Dynasty from Gia Long to Tu Duc in their relations with Western countries, mainly UK, France, and the US consistently implemented a "closed-door policy". However, the dynasty did not completely "cut off" relations with the West. The Nguyen kings dispatched delegations to buy essential goods, guns and ammunition, learn about science and technology of other countries. Besides, Western ships also received support and reception from the Nguyen Dynasty many times.

Meanwhile, the second part reflects that the Nguyen Dynasty priotised developing relations with Eastern countries such as Lanxang (now Laos) and Siam (now Thailand), especially with neibouring China.

The exhibition is expected to provide visitors with useful information, new perspectives and gain further insights into the country’s diplomatic activities under the Nguyen Dynasty.

The Nguyen Dynasty, which started in 1802 and ended in 1945, was the last period feudal rule in Vietnamese history, including two periods: the independent period (1802-1883) and French colonial period (1883-1945). During the independent period, the Nguyen Dynasty developed many policies to strengthen and develop the country./.