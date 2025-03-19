Exhibition, film screenings to mark 50 years of national reunification

Smiles on Reunification Day in the documentary "Thang Nam: Nhung Guong Mat" (The Faces of May) by director-People's Artist Dang Nhat Minh. (Screenshot photo taken from the film) documentary Tháng Năm: Những Gương Mặt (The Faces of May)

An exhibition and film screening programme will be held in April to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the south and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025), the Vietnam Film Institute announced.

The event aims to showcase historical and cultural values through archival photos, documentaries, and films while honouring those who contributed to the country’s struggle for peace. It will take place in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Set for 23/9 Park in Ho Chi Minh City, the exhibition will display around 300 archival photos under two themes: Cinema and Historic Moments, and Saigon – Ho Chi Minh City through the Lens of Cinema.

Film screenings will begin on April 7 in Ho Chi Minh City and April 21 in Hanoi, featuring selections that revisit key historical events and the sacrifices of past generations in the fight for independence.

The programme will also include discussions with filmmakers, film experts, and historical witnesses, providing deep insights into Vietnam’s cinematic and national history./.