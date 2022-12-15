Exhibition “Dien Bien Phu in the air – an immortal heroic epic” opened in Hanoi





Over 500 documents including books, newspapers, and magazines about developments of the battle lasting for 12 days and nights in Hanoi in December 1972 by the air defense - air force, army, and people of Hanoi and other northern localities against US air strikes.

The documents help to prove the Party's righteous direction of people-based war in the national construction and defence.

Director of the National Library of Vietnam Kieu Thuy Nga affirmed that the materials introduced at the exhibition show respect and gratitude to soldiers and martyrs as well as arouse patriotism and pride among Vietnamese generations, especially the young.

The exhibition will run until the end of this month.

Widely known as "Dien Bien Phu in the Air", the campaign lasting from December 18 to 30, 1972, was against US air raids with the deployment of strategic B-52 bombers - the most modern aircraft of the time - over Hanoi and neighboring cities and provinces. As many as 81 US aircraft, including 34 B-52, were shot down during the campaign, and this subsequently led to the signing of the Paris Accords in early 1973 on the restoration of peace in Vietnam./.