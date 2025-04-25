Exhibition chronicles Vietnam’s journey from Paris Peace Accords to Spring 1975 Victory

People visit the special exhibition entitled “From the Paris Peace Accords to the Spring 1975 Victory” at the War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

To mark the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025) and the 135th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2025), the War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City on April 24 opened a special exhibition entitled “From the Paris Peace Accords to the Spring 1975 Victory.”

The exhibition features 140 artefacts, photographs, and archival documents vividly capturing Vietnam’s resilient path from the signing of the Paris Peace Accords in 1973 to the historic triumph that brought an end to decades of war and led to the reunification of the nation in 1975.

The display brings to life the unwavering determination of the Vietnamese people across diplomatic, political, and military fronts. Visitors are invited to relive the emotional moments of national liberation, symbolising the realisation of a generations-long dream of peace and unity.

A standout highlight is a life-sized model of Tank No. 390, the vehicle that famously crashed through the gate of the Independence Palace on April 30, 1975, marking a historic milestone - the liberation of the South and the reunification of Vietnam.

The exhibition also reflects on the transformation of Ho Chi Minh City over the past five decades, offering a panoramic view of its remarkable development since reunification.

The event is not only a tribute to Vietnam’s past, but also a message of unity, pride, and peace for future generations. It runs until August 2025./.