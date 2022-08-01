Exchange held for young OVs, soldiers from Naval Region 4

An exchange was held on July 31 for officers, soldiers of Naval Region 4 High Command and 126 overseas Vietnamese (OV) students and youngsters joining the Vietnam Summer Camp 2022.



The exchange aims to raise the OV students and youngsters’ awareness of the responsibility to protect the national sovereignty over Fatherland's seas and islands, while strengthening the solidarity and joint efforts among youngsters at home and abroad in building and protecting the Fatherland.



At the event, participants enjoyed various art performances, along with a screening of documentary film on the development of the Vietnam People’s Navy, and explored the role of the force in safeguarding national sovereignty over seas and islands.



Addressing the exchange, Colonel La Van Hung, member of the Party Committee's Standing Board and Deputy Political Commissar of the command, underlined the significant meaning of the exchange which gives a chance for participants to get a better understanding of the glorious history of the nation and army as well as sea and island situation.



He expressed his hope that young OVs will continue to act as the key force for the prosperous development and stability of the Vietnamese community abroad, encouraging them to turn to the Fatherland./.