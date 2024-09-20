Evacuation plans sketched out for Vietnamese citizens in dangerous areas in Middle East: spokesperson

Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike on Kfarchouba, Lebanon, September 16, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Vietnamese diplomatic missions in Egypt, Lebanon, Iran, and Israel have continued coordinating closely with local authorities to monitor the situation there and working out citizen protection plans, including evacuation for those in dangerous areas, Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang said on September 19.



Responding to a question about the current tension in the Middle East and Vietnamese citizen protection in the region at the ministry’s regular press conference, Hang said Vietnam keeps close tabs on and is deeply concerned about the recent developments in the Middle East.



Vietnam calls on relevant sides to exercise restraint, cease conflicts, enhance dialogue, and resolve differences through peaceful means, in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter, for the sake of people, and for peace and stability in the region and the world, she emphasised.



Hang cited the Vietnamese diplomatic missions as saying that Vietnamese citizens in the region still stay safe and stable.



She advised those in dangerous areas to regularly follow updates from local authorities, as well as warnings from the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry and the diplomatic missions there.



For assistance, citizens should contact the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and Lebanon via the hotline 201 02 613 9869, the Vietnamese Embassy in Iran via 98 21 224 11670, the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel via 972 50 818 6116, and the ministry’s Consular Department via 84 981 84 84 84.



Regarding the fishing boat capsizing, which involved three Vietnamese crew members, in the waters near Gunsan city of the Republic of Korea on September 17 morning, Hang said right after learning about the incident, the Vietnamese Embassy in the country asked for medical treatment for the Vietnamese crew members from local competent agencies, while coordinating with others concerned to ensure their interests in line with regulations.



So far, it has been confirmed that there are no other crew members besides the three who are being treated in hospital and their health condition is stable./.