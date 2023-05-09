Making news
European Literature Days open in Hanoi
The opening ceremony for the event will be held on May 13 in front of the Ly Thai To Monument on Dinh Tien Hoang Street, featuring the participation of representatives from embassies and cultural institutes of 13 European countries, the Nhan dan newspaper cited the source as saying.
Within the framework of the 2023 European Literature Days, a wide variety of cultural and literary activities by publishing units and cultural companies in Vietnam will be held, including book introductions, reading, literary discussions and book fairs.
In addition, two composition contests about European characters and a competition on European literature have attracted many candidates who are passionate about literature and painting.
This year, the event showcases diverse works from the UK, Poland, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, France, Finland, Czech Republic, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Italy. The works will be displayed and introduced at seminars, book introductions and exhibitions.
Readers will also have the chance to exchange with authors, translators, editors and publishers, as well as attend seminars or other interactive activities.
The European Express Train Event, which is held by students from the Book and Action Club of Hanoi Law University, will help readers discover European cultures through the pages of books.
The activities during the event will take place at the December 19 Book Street, Casa Italia, Goethe Institute in Hanoi, French Institute in Hanoi and Kim Dong Publishing House./.