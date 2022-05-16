European Film Festival in Vietnam to take place in four localities

As many as 17 European films are set to be introduced to local audiences during the 21st European Film Festival in Vietnam (EUFF) which will get underway in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Lam Dong province’s Da Lat resort city between May 19 and June 5.



The festival organised by the EU Delegation to Vietnam will receive the support of the EU Policy and Outreach Partnership (EUPOP), the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported.



It plans to showcase a wide selection of carefully-curated and diverse films that have previously won international awards, according to the organisers.



With themes such as “Family” and “Youth”, the films offer Vietnamese viewers the chance to gain a more multifaceted perspective on European life and culture, as well as helping to shine a light on certain struggles people face.



The festival will be held at the Goethe Institutes in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Galaxy Cinema in Da Nang, and Cinestar Cinema in Da Lat.



Most notably, the Ukrainian musical “Hutsulka Ksenya” will open the festival in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on May 19 and May 20.



Some of the other famous films which will be screened during the event include “Oskar & Lilli – Where No One Knows Us”, “Letters From Antarctica”, “Into The Darkness”, and “The Cleaners”. All the films will have subtitles in both Vietnamese and English./.