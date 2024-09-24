EU supports Vietnam in fight against IUU fishing: European Ambassador

EU Ambasasdor to Vietnam Julien Guerrier (Photo: The European Union)

The fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing is extremely important, so the European Union (EU) is supporting Vietnam by their legislation in the field, said EU Ambasasdor to Vietnam Julien Guerrier in a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency.

“The fight against IUU fishing is extremely important because we see fish stocks manipulation around the world, and for the fishermen, we need to ensure that the stocks of fish are managed sustainably and that there is no IUU fishing,” he said.

He added that the issuance of the “yellow card” for Vietnam’s seafood industry in 2017 ensures that “we are encouraging Vietnam and working together with the country to put in place the right legislative framework. And I must commend Vietnam for having done it.”

“Actually, the legislative framework now is in place, equipping their vessels with tracking devices and ensuring that the new legislative framework is properly implemented and enforced, and that when fishermen are not respecting the rules, they are sanctioned. There are new decrees on administrative sanctions that have recently been established and implemented by Vietnam,” he added.

In the upcoming inspection in Vietnam, the ambassador said the EC is much looking forward on how effective is the country’s implementation and enforcement of its new legislative framework and new decrees on administrative sanctions against IUU fishing-related violations.

“So, we are very much looking forward on how this has been effective or not on the ground to ensure better enforcement of IUU (fishing) legislation in Vietnam, and limit, reduce, or eradicate IUU fishing. We will soon receive a report from the Vietnamese authorities.”

The ambassador added that the EU is also closely working with Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in this field. Based on the findings of that report and the advancements highlighted, the EU will consider the potential for an inspection by their European counterparts from Brussels to evaluate the situation on the ground in Vietnam.

The delegation will assess the situation thoroughly and decide whether there is a possibility to lift the “yellow card” or not, according to the ambassador.

Right after the European Commission (EC) issued a “yellow card” warning against the Vietnamese seafood industry for IUU fishing in October 2017, Vietnam has made significant efforts to gradually meet the requirements made by the EC. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, through four inspections in Vietnam, the EC delegation recognised the right direction and strong instructions from the Vietnamese Government and agreed with the country that the shift to a responsible fishery industry has recorded improvements.

However, there are three challenges that Vietnam needs to address to implement the EC’s recommendations. The first challenge is the violation of foreign waters by fishing vessels. The second is the deactivation of Vessel Monitoring Systems (VMS) devices on these vessels. The third issue is that some boats remain unregistered, uninspected, and lack exploitation licences./.