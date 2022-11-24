EU-ASEAN workshop to focus on sustainable food

The third workshop of the EU-funded “Farm to Fork” project will take place via videoconference on November 24-25, with the participation of experts, policy makers as well as public stakeholders from EU and ASEAN countries.



Issues such as climate change, loss of biodiversity, and the degradation of lands and oceans are threats to humans and the life on Earth in general, according to organisers.



In response to these threats and as part of the Green Deal, in 2020 the European Commission proposed ambitious EU actions and commitments to transform food systems (the Farm to Fork Strategy) into global standards for competitive sustainability, the protection of human and planetary health, as well as the livelihoods of all actors in the food value chain.



The main purpose of this technical workshop is to provide a platform to experts from the EU and ASEAN countries to discuss and identify where and how EU-ASEAN cooperation could be reinforced and coordinated, targeting sustainability and resilience of food systems.



Themed "Dialogues on Sustainable Food Systems: from production to consumption", discussions will cover the following main topics: Dialogue on Soil health and innovation; Dialogue on sustainable use of pesticides; and Dialogue on food loss and waste.



All three topics should allow looking into strategies, policies and practices, harnessing the multiple stakeholders of the food systems and the different levels of changes that would be desirable. Presentations from speakers will be followed by discussions on existing collaboration, the way for future collaboration that could support the transition at global level



This series of workshops are funded by the European Commission’s Service for Foreign Policy Instruments (FPI) under the Farm to Fork Strategy (F2F), which is the EU plan to contribute to solving food challenges, and, to this end, proposes pathways for change towards sustainability that provides environmental, health, social and economic benefits./.