EU Ambassador: EU supports Vietnam’s sustainable development goals

The European Union (EU) member states all desire to be friends of Vietnam and wholeheartedly support the country's sustainable development goals, said Ambassador and Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam Julien Guerrier during his first meeting with the press since he took office in Hanoi on September 27.



Describing Vietnam as an important partner, Guerrier said the EU has developed a strategy for the Indo-Pacific region in which Vietnam holds a critically important position in terms of economy, population, and geographical location.



During his tenure, he expressed wish to fulfill the task of supporting Vietnam in its socio-economic recovery post pandemic, contributing to realising its ambitious goals of achieving high-income status by 2045 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

As Vietnam is actively promoting research and innovation, and applying sci-tech advances to its economy, he said the EU is eager to leverage its experience in research and innovation to assist Vietnam in these efforts.



This support goes beyond ideas and expertise but also involves very concrete tools, namely the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement already in effect; the Global Gateway funding mechanism, which allocates over 300 billion EUR to various countries globally, including Vietnam; the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP); the Horizon Europe funding programme with over 100 billion USD for research and innovation; and the Enhancing Security Cooperation In and With Asia (ESIWA) project, he noted.



The ambassador wished that both sides would further step up people-to-people exchanges, mutual visits and education cooperation like the upcoming Study in Europe Fair in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.



Regarding the removal of the illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing warning against Vietnam’s aquatic products, he said it is an important topic that has been under discussion between both sides for several years. He commended Vietnam's efforts in actively establishing a legal framework for IUU. However, he said what is even more crucial is that the Vietnamese fishermen must rigorously follow these legal regulations.



Hoping the issue will be resolved promptly, he added that a delegation from the European Commission will visit Vietnam in October to review the situation.



About cultural and heritage exchanges, he said the annual events promoting European literature, cinema and education have been welcomed by the Vietnamese people. Vietnam is an attractive destination for European travellers, and vice versa.



According to him, many Vietnamese students and graduates have chosen Europe for their study over the past years. The EU offers the Erasmus Mundus, the largest master's and doctoral scholarship programme in Europe, and many young Vietnamese have received these scholarships. The "Study in Europe" event, scheduled for October 1 in Ho Chi Minh City and October 7 in Hanoi, will provide valuable information about life and education in Europe.



Informing the press about the upcoming European film festivals in several major Vietnamese cities, Guerrier hoped for enhanced bilateral cultural cooperation.



With rich and long-standing cultural histories, the European countries have maintained their cultural identity while undergoing modern development, he said, adding that the EU is ready to share this experience with Vietnam./.