Ethiopian PM wraps up official visit to Vietnam

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sees off Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali after their visit to Tran Quoc Pagoda in Hanoi on April 17. (Photo: VNA)

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and his spouse Zinash Tayachew left Hanoi on April 17 afternoon, wrapping their official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the 4th Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit in Hanoi from April 14-17, at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse.

At the Noi Bai International Airport, the Ethiopian delegation was seen off by Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong.

During his visit to Vietnam, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and his spouse paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and laid wreaths at the monument to war heroes and martyrs on Bac Son street in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district.

Party General Secretary To Lam and State President Luong Cuong received PM Abiy Ahmed Ali. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a welcome ceremony and held talks with his Ethiopian counterpart. National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man also had a meeting with the Ethiopian leader.

On April 17 morning, PM Chinh, his Ethiopian counterpart and their spouses together had breakfast, enjoyed coffee and strolled around West Lake, Truc Bach Lake, and visited Tran Quoc Pagoda in Hanoi.

During their meetings and talks with PM Abiy Ahmed Ali, the Vietnamese leaders welcomed and appreciated the official visit, the first to Vietnam by a senior Ethiopian leader since the two countries established diplomatic relations. The visit is especially significant as both countries prepare to celebrate 50 years of their diplomatic relations (February 23, 1976 - 2026) and Vietnam is solemnly commemorating 50 years of national reunification. The host leaders affirmed that Vietnam values its friendship and cooperation with African countries, including Ethiopia.

PM Abiy Ahmed Ali said he admires the Vietnamese people's resilient struggle for independence and freedom, the remarkable development achievements of Vietnam under the wise leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and expressed a desire for Vietnam to share its experience in rapid and sustainable socio-economic development and environmental protection. The Ethiopian Prime Minister expressed confidence that Vietnam will successfully host the P4G Summit, affirming its important position and role in the international arena and demonstrating its capacity and prestige in taking on global responsibilities.

Within the framework of the visit, Madam Le Thi Bich Tran, spouse of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and Madam Zinash Tayachew, spouse of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, visited Nguyen Dinh Chieu secondary school for students with vision impairment in Hanoi on April 17.

While in Vietnam, PM Abiy Ahmed Ali attended the 4th P4G Summit. At the opening session, he delivered a speech, urging countries to adopt a new approach that links climate action with specific goals, taking vulnerable groups into account, and calling on international partners to adhere to their commitments, enhance investment, provide financing and technology, and promote measures for biodiversity conservation and the natural conditions of local people, especially in Africa.

At the closing session, Vietnam officially handed over the role of hosting the fifth P4G Summit in 2027 to Ethiopia while PM Abiy Ahmed Ali affirmed that his country will continue the commitment of the P4G community to enhance actions for green growth, energy transition, and inclusive development./.