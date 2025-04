Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali meet in October 2024 in Russia. (Photo: VNA)

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam and attend the fourth Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit in Hanoi capital city from April 14-17.



The visit will be made at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.